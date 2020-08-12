Carnaby launches free bike hub

Share Facebook

Carnaby has launched a free bike hub, allowing visitors to the West End to park their bikes while they work, shop or eat.

The bike hub has an open-door policy and space for 50 bikes in freshly fitted double-stacked racks. It is on a first come, first served basis, and while the area has a 24/7 security team and CCTV, riders will still need to lock up their bike.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, director of retail at Shaftesbury, said: “We are delighted that more customers are beginning to return to the West End.

“We have installed the Bike Hub as a way of helping those wanting to travel into town by bike.

“Visitors to Carnaby can still expect a great experience and the Eat Out To Help Out campaign is certainly helping Carnaby restaurants.”

The Carnaby Bike Hub is open from 7 am to 9 pm Monday to Sunday and is located at 57 Carnaby Street.

