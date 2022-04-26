Caroline Coote joins Reid as senior marketing manager

Share Facebook

Reid has hired a new senior marketing manager, Caroline Coote.

Coote joined the team this month and comes with a wealth of experience, most recently from her time at Woolworths HQ in Australia and will now be heading up the marketing team from Reid’s international office in the UK.

“I’m super excited to have joined the Reid marketing team having newly returned from Australia where I spent the last 5.5 years working for Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket,” she said.

“I was drawn to Reid because of their customer focus on quality, service and value. The company ethos of empowering customers to be active with a focus on sustainability (which is really important to me) through their affordable bikes, scooters and watersports, really appealed to me.

“The office is filled with friendly staff who truly walk the talk when it comes to their passion for our products and customers – what’s not to love?!”

Rob Akam, managing director, added: “After a three-month search for the right candidate, I am very excited to announce Caroline Coote as our new senior marketing manager. Caroline brings a wealth of international marketing experience with her from her time at Disney, and extensive knowledge of Australian retail from her time as senior marketing manager for e-commerce at Australia’s biggest supermarket chain, Woolworths.

“At a time when our brand is in more markets than ever, and a year where the industry needs to find its levels again after the Covid boom, we believe that we can make real headway in as many markets as we have the right inventory and distribution partners. It is vital to have robust marketing support to tie the two together to get more riders on Reids in 2022 and beyond.”

Reid Bikes was established in Melbourne, Australia in 2009 by James Reid, with Akam opening the company’s international head office in the UK in 2014. Last year, the brand welcomed Leon Stimpson as its new product manager.