Castelli reveals new Idro 3 jacket

Castelli has launched the new Idro 3 jacket.

This jacket is a ‘game changer’, according to Castelli, because ‘now you can take a fully waterproof jacket with you on every ride’. It packs up to fill just half a pocket yet provides warmth and full protection when needed.

“Being full GORE-TEX, it’s fully waterproof, of course, so obviously this makes it a great rain jacket,” said the company. “But most Castelli staff are using this jacket more than 90% of the time in dry conditions, since its compact size when stuffed in a pocket, combined with its outsized protection, makes it the jacket of choice for any ride when there’s even a remote chance of needing some protection.

“It’s as light as a non-waterproof wind jacket and folds up just as small, so we no longer have to choose between small volume and maximum protection when deciding which jacket to take for our long descents off the big Dolomite climbs around Castelli HQ. Likewise, you no longer have to get cold at a mid-ride coffee stop in cool weather after you’ve been sweating up a hill. Just pull this out of your pocket and you’ll stay toasty warm while the moisture still manages to evaporate through the Idro 3 Jacket.

“And for those rides where temperatures shift from a morning chill to a warm autumn sun, it’s easy to pull on the Idro 3 till you warm-up, and then stash it away in half a pocket. And finally, we do occasionally get caught out in the rain, and in those cases, the Idro 3 excels again, with the water rolling right off to keep you dry on the inside. Yes, it is fully waterproof, but that’s only a small part of why it’s a game-changer.”

Gore-Tex Shakedry is a fabric that Gore created by putting the membrane on the outside instead of sandwiching it between two textile layers. With the outer textile eliminated, the rain hits directly on the PTFE membrane, beads up, and rolls off. Having two layers makes this fabric the ‘most breathable waterproof fabric you’ve ever used’. “And something this thin and light is, of course, more fragile than your bombproof jacket that can’t fit into a pocket, so you have to take care of it just like you would any boundary-pushing lightweight product on your bike,” said Castelli. “And it has no stretch whatsoever, so making a form-fitting garment requires some pattern engineering wizardry.”

Castelli said its goal is for the Idro 3 to be that jacket that’s small in your pocket so you can always carry it with you, but that will remain very functional when you need it. The company made it longer for rain protection, gave it a bigger YKK zipper that’s easier to start and to adjust on the fly, covered more of the neck, and included a stretch panel on the lower back.

The Idro 3 Jacket is available in both men’s and women’s cuts. Stock is available now on Saddleback’s B2B.