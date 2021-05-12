Castore partners with Trek Segafredo with off-bike apparel range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Castore Sportswear has entered the world of pro cycling with a partnership with the Trek Segafredo WorldTour team.

Under the agreement with Trek Segafredo, Castore will become the official supplier of off-bike, gym and recovery clothing.

The partnership will provide riders of both the Trek Segafredo and Trek Segafredo Zanetti women’s team with a range of premium performance clothing to wear during transfers, while recovering and working out.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Trek Segrafredo on a collection of off-bike kit,” said Tom Beahon, Castore founder. “For professional cyclists, work doesn’t stop when they step off their bikes. They need the best possible apparel to help them meet their training and recovery goals. We’re proud to be able to fulfil their needs.”

Trek Segafredo and Trek Segafredo Zanetti will wear Castore as part of a multi-year partnership beginning in the 2022 cycling season. The team will wear Castore throughout the season, starting at the Tour Down Under through to the Classics and the Grand Tours.

The partnership plans to spark wider retail opportunities with Trek US through the sale of off-bike kit via Trek’s global concept stores. The co-branded collection will be available to purchase on www.castore.com and in Trek concept stores.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: