CeramicSpeed and ESM Sport partner to expand French market

CeramicSpeed has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with French distributor ESM Sport.

ESM Sport is working with CeramicSpeed on a number of dedicated events. To ensure product knowledge is maintained, an online training platform is available for continuous updates on all-things drivetrain, supported by CeramicSpeed.

“Partnering with ESM Sport will consolidate CeramicSpeed’s presence in the French market,” said CeramicSpeed’s European head of aftermarket sales Jimmy Rusbjerg. “We feel it’s really important to expand our retailer/dealer network in France together with the new distributor, making our products more available to the French consumers.”

Michael Wilson, owner and managing director at ESM Sport, added: “ESM is proud to represent a quality brand such as CeramicSpeed which corresponds perfectly to our strategy of offering high-end technical products and service to our retailers.”

French riders supported by CeramicSpeed this year include U23 CX World Champion and Experza-Footlogix rider Marion Norbert-Riberolle, who brought home the gold medal using a setup including a CeramicSpeed OSPW X System, and professional triathlete and Ironman Denis Chevrot.

ESM Sport will also represent CeramicSpeed at cycling events including Ironman Nice, Velo Vert Festival, Pro-Days and Ironman Vichy.

ceramicspeed.com