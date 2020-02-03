CeramicSpeed now dealer direct in Germany

CeramicSpeed is servicing the German market via a dealer-direct approach.

The brand has put in place an in-house team dedicated to sales, marketing and events, with a focus on customer communication and logistics. Stock and availability will be increased and the brand will continue to meet directly with cycling enthusiasts at local events and demo days.

Sales manager aftermarket Europe at CeramicSpeed, Jimmy Rusbjerg, said: “The cycling market is continuously changing, and we are keen to further explore the German market. We want cyclists across disciplines, from road to triathlon and off-road to get to know the real benefits of our products, and for this, we are looking to gather a strong network of shops that match our vision.

“That is why, with the help of our online educational program, we will provide retailers with the necessary information and training for them to know all there is to know about our products and succeed in their area. We strongly believe that there is plenty of opportunity for CeramicSpeed in Germany through strong retailer network and strategic collaborations.”

CeramicSpeed runs a dedicated dealer programme which offers competitive pricing, payment and delivery terms alongside access to POS options and an e-learning platform among many other benefits.

All interested shops should get in touch with CeramicSpeed directly for details on how to join their authorised dealer programme. For more details on the program click here.