Chamois Butt’r Coconut now available in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Chamois Butt’r Coconut is now available in the UK.

Made with certified organic coconut oil and shea butter, this is the ‘perfect chamois for sensitive skin’ as it contains no parabens, phthalates, gluten or artificial fragrances. The product has been receiving ‘fantastic’ reviews in the US since its launch, said 2pure, and the distributor said it is excited to bring it to the UK market for the first time.

“We spent five years perfecting the formula to ensure that it’s gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, but still works just as hard as the Original Chamois Butt’r introduced over 25 years ago,” said a statement.

“Certified organic coconut oil and shea butter deeply moisturise to reduce friction while restorative ingredients contain natural antiseptic properties to soothe already chafed skin.”

Coconut is now available at 2pure.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: