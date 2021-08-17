Chapter2 appoints ADVNTR Media Group for UK and USA e-commerce sales

Share Facebook

Chapter2 has appointed ADVNTR Media Group to develop D2C e-commerce sales in the US and UK.

ADVNTR will work closely with Chapter2’s marketing team to support its omnichannel plans in the US and its D2C strategy in the UK.

“Our growth in our home markets and APAC region has been strong and we look to the US and UK as key in the longer-term direction of Chapter2. Our range offers the road and gravel rider the ability to build exceptional bikes, and with our focus towards omnichannel business model, we will be implementing new systems and strategies to better serve our customers.”

ADVNTR Media Group will be ‘instrumental’ in developing the US sales channel and brand management globally. As part of the D2C plans for the UK, ADVNTR will also serve as an official service centre for Chapter2, providing sales support and after sales customer support.

“Having worked with Michael and Neil previously, it was an easy decision to make to work with them again,” said Mark at ADVNTR. “Their product speaks for itself, and we look forward to managing their US and UK growth with them through thoughtful and planned actions.”

