Chapter2 introduces Koko aero road frameset

Chapter2 has introduced the Koko, its new aero road frameset.

“Taking the Rere’s aero credentials to the next level, the Koko now has Kamm-Tail incorporated into the downtube, increasing the overall stiffness of the bottom bracket and headtube by 13.35% and 35.64% respectively,” said the brand. “Married to our aerodynamically optimised and ergonomic Mana bar, the combination makes for a super sleek high-performance racing machine.”

Each Koko frame’s front triangle is moulded using a one-piece Latex Mandrel. The use of a Latex Mandrel for each size ensures that the pre-preg carbon wall thickness and resin flow is carefully controlled during production, according to Chapter2. The use of high-tensile directional Toray carbon in bottom bracket and headtube increases front triangle torsional stiffness. The combination of both these processes improves the frame’s overall performance.

The Koko’s adjustable compliance allows riders to tweak the ride quality to suit their personal needs. By installing the seat clamp in the lower position, the increased cantilever action of the seat post will increase the compliance by up to 8.5%.

The Koko is designed to have two levels of compliance:

Normal Position: With the seat clamp in position one (facing up), the compliance is set to Normal. In this position, the Koko will still glide over any road chatter with ease providing you with the confidence to go full gas.

Increased Compliance: With the seat clamp in position two (facing down), the comfort level is set to Optimised Compliance. In this position, the Koko will be able to handle even unsealed rough roads without missing a beat.

The Koko uses a number of aerodynamic features. The downtube has been shaped to ensure air flowing over the front wheel onto the downtube is carefully managed to reduce drag. The Kamm-Tail section adds stiffness in the fuselage connecting the key areas of the headtube and bottom bracket. The Kamm-Tail section seat tube is wrapped around the rear wheel allowing up to 32mm of tyre clearance, yet tight enough to not disturb airflow across the seat tube and rear wheel.

