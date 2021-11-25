Chapter2 launches new TOA Moana colourway

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Chapter2 has launched the new TOA Blue + Cyan (Moana) colourway.

This follows the success of the TOA Gloss Black and TOA Tongariro colourways, which Chapter2 said ‘sold extremely well’.

The colourway was inspired by the colours of Moana (sea, ocean, or large lake in Maori). The deep navy blue is subtly offset by the fading cyan colour on the rear of the seat tube and forks.

Two and a half years in development with every detail ‘carefully considered and meticulously executed’, the TOA is the culmination of all the Chapter2 frames that have come before it, the brand said. TOA, which means “to be victorious, win” in Maori, delivers an “all-out, no-compromise carbon fibre race-ready frame platform designed, engineered, and manufactured to the most exacting standard”.

Inspired by the Tere’s performance all-road DNA and the AO’s versatility, the TOA has all its cables/hoses tucked away from sight and the wind, creating an aerodynamically seamless transition between the Mana Bar and the TOA’s Kamm-Tail chassis.

Sporting a T47 bottom bracket for easy maintenance, the aluminium BB shell works in unison with the high-tensile carbon laid into the BB area to increase stiffness by up to 8% over the Tere. Additionally, the use of a Latex mandrel for the whole front triangle has increased the headtube stiffness by 34% over the Tere for that out of the saddle and power to the pedals moment.

Features such as up to 32mm of tyre clearance, vibration dampening seat stays and seatpost makes for a package that ‘ticks all the right boxes’. Further enhancements can be unlocked with the optional Mana Bar which completes the TOA platform.

Read more: Santander Cycles offering a 25% discount off annual memberships for Black Friday

The new colourway will ship at the end of December 2021. Dealer enquiries can be sent to uk@chapter2.co.nz.