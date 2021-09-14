Charged Wisper Concept Store now open in Chelmsford

The new Charged Wisper Concept Store is now open in Chelmsford – the first-ever Wisper concept store.
The store is located at 197-199 Baddow Road – a site that locals may remember as previously being bicycle shop Deals on Wheels.
Deals on Wheels was present on the street for some time before closing in the mid-2000s, with a different business then operating the premises.
But now the site is a bike shop again – and this time it is only selling electric bikes, reflecting a change in trends and technology seen over recent years.
The store also offers the servicing of bikes, and buying options include the Green Commute Initiative and Cyclescheme.
Address:
197-199 Baddow Road
Great Baddow
Chelmsford
CM2 7DZ
Opening hours:
Monday – Friday: 9am – 5:30pm
Saturday and Sunday by appointment only