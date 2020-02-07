Charlie Foulkes joins Pure Scooters after five years at Cycle Republic

Pure Scooters has appointed Charlie Foulkes as marketing director, as the business prepares for expansion.

Foulkes joins the business from Halfords, where he led the marketing function of Cycle Republic. The role will include overseeing the marketing function and direct responsibility for shaping and delivering Pure’s customer experience strategy.

This follows the recent news that Peter Kimberley, who previously held the role as managing director of Cycle Republic, Boardman Bikes and Swansea-based Tredz bikes had been recruited as international managing director.

Foulkes said: “The micro-mobility sector is going through a revolution. We have already witnessed a huge uplift and exponential growth over the last 12 months. Pure’s ambition is to deliver fun, affordable and practical transport solutions that help to solve some of our city and climate problems. This is a fantastic time to be joining an inspirational business which has a clear vison to rethink urban mobility.”

Pure Scooters founder and CEO Adam Norris said: “I am delighted to have Charlie join the team at this exciting time as the legislation is being reviewed in the UK. He brings extensive experience having spent several years within the retail cycling industry, something that will be instrumental as we expand our proposition and grow our brand.”