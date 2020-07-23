Chater-Lea launches first new cranksets in over 50 years

Share Facebook

Chater-Lea is launching its first new cranksets in over 50 years.

The new Grand Tour cranksets are over 15 months in the making, and the brand said it hopes “you will find them worth waiting for”.

The new cranksets were inspired by the original Chater-Lea designs and “stand apart from mass-produced offerings”, the brand said. “We utilise the finest contemporary materials, production processes, and finishes, with an eye for detail true to the brand’s heritage.”

The new cranksets include a sub-compact double with 46t/30t chainrings and two sizes of 1x (singles) in 40t and 36t. Both utilise a square taper JIS bottom bracket and can be used in conjunction with modern as well as traditional drivetrains.

The singles are designed to be part of a 1x configuration and will work with 9/10/11 speed chains, suitable for road, gravel and cross-use. Chater-Lea said if there is demand, it would also consider adding a traditional single-ring configuration in the future.

Like the Grand Tour pedal, this product is all entirely made in the UK. Every component including crank arms, chainrings, pins, and fixings are made in Britain using the “finest materials”, including 7050 and 7075-grade aluminium, and 316 stainless steel.

Register your interest in the cranksets on the Chater-Lea website. They will be available for order in the next couple of weeks and shipping shortly thereafter.

