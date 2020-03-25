Chicken CycleKit issues company update on COVID-19

Share Facebook

Chicken CycleKit has issued a company update on COVID-19.

The distributor has said it still open and business is operating as normal with reduced staff working from HQ. All other colleagues are available remotely.

It has also taken steps to ensure continuity of supply across its brands, with “excellent” stock levels and 24-hour delivery service available at a reduced cost.

The full statement read:

We’d like to advise our customers that we are still open and the business is operating as normal with reduced staff working from HQ. All staff across the business are working to Government guidelines ensuring their and our customers’ safety.

We’d like to reassure our customers that we have taken steps to ensure continuity of supply across our brands, and to support them however we can through this challenging time. Stock levels are excellent and 24-hour delivery service available at a reduced cost. Staffing levels at HQ are appropriate to the present situation, with all other colleagues available remotely and everyone operating as per Government guidelines to ensure their and customer safety.

If there are any measures we can take to additionally help your business, feel free to call us on 01525 381347, email sales@chickencyclekit.co.uk or contact your account manager.

We look forward to supporting you as best we can in the coming months but most importantly, keep safe and well.

From the team at Chicken CycleKit