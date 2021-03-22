Chicken CycleKit takes on exclusive distribution of DMT Shoes in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Chicken CycleKit has taken on the exclusive distribution of DMT Shoes in the UK with immediate effect.

“DMT has been gaining momentum,” said Carlo Guardamagna, head of international sales at DMT. “This strategic partnership sets a new era for the brand; teaming up with CKK will boost the brand positioning in the market while ensuring a strong IBDs coverage in the UK and Ireland.

“CKK will be also controlling our online sales channel while ensuring the most appropriate brand strategy.”

Chicken CycleKit’s commercial director Mike Catlin said: “Our customers look to us for premium brands that are innovative, market-leading and are demanded by their customers. DMT is a perfect fit for our company, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Chicken CycleKit family.”

The shoe range will be available on the Chicken CycleKit B2B immediately and CCK will be actively seeking stockists for the brand. To find out more you can contact your area manager or contact Dale Moore in the sales office on 01525 381347 for more details.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: