Chicken CycleKit takes on Wera Tools distribution

Chicken CycleKit has taken on the distribution of Wera Tools.

Wera Tools are synonymous with quality, reliability and performance, producing the highest quality equipment, utilising innovative technologies and designing its tools to perform reliably at the highest level across many industries.

“Wera Tools have become so successful for a number of reasons, but a key element is to engage with distributors who recognise the spirit and emotions connected to the brand and how to portray this into the market,” said Wera Tools head of sales Belinda Walton.

“Chicken CycleKit, who have great experience of marketing top cycle industry brands, are ideal partners and so Wera Tools are excited, with Chicken CycleKits’ help, to make our tools easily available to all shops, workshops and cyclists around the country. Be a Tool Rebel.”

Mike Catlin, Chicken CycleKit’s commercial director, added: “Wera Tools are known as the best you can buy in so many industries, it’s long overdue that the cycle trade gets to enjoy easy access to the brand. From consumer tools to stocking in for your workshop, Wera Tools are quite simply the best you can have. We could not be happier to be representing this amazing range.”

Contact your area sales manager, visit the B2B and search Wera, or contact Ben Jones in the sales office on 01525 381347 to find out more.

Wera Tools are available on Chicken CycleKit’s B2B now.