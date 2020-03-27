Chicken CycleKit to offer direct to consumer deliveries

Share Facebook

Chicken CycleKit will now offer direct to consumer deliveries.

The distributor has said this will include ready to ride bikes out of the box, and its full range of components and accessories.

The full statement read:

It is fantastic to see the industry pulling together to offer as many options as possible to our respective customers.

Here at Chicken CycleKit, we have also taken the decision to also offer direct to consumer deliveries enabling safe supply of goods direct to the customer’s door. This will include ready to ride bikes out of the box, and our full range of components and accessories.

It will work as follows:

Bikes will be ready to ride from the box – turn and tighten the bars and go.

All bike orders carriage free invoiced at usual terms.

Reduced carriage cost of £5.00 and usual terms for parts and accessories.

30 day returns with trackable deliveries to the consumer.

Simply select ‘Home delivery required’ at checkout on the b2b and enter the customer address. It couldn’t be simpler.

Any questions, give us a call on 01525 381347 or email sales@chickencyclekit.co.uk.