Chicken CycleKit welcomes Limar Helmets into brand portfolio

Chicken Cyclekit has welcomed Limar Helmets into its family of brands, adding the globally recognised name into its portfolio from 1st March.

With 30 years of designing and manufacturing the world’s lightest helmet range, Limar strives to be at the forefront of performance, comfort and safety in helmet design, ensuring it lives up to its own mission of being ‘the helmet specialist’.

From being the first company to sponsor a full World Tour cycling team, Limar said collaboration with professional athletes and teams is ingrained in its DNA. This has pushed the design and performance of the helmets to ‘new heights’, incorporating new technologies and materials to keep riders safe as they push ever faster.

Helmets for every type of riding and price point are available and stock is available now from Chicken CycleKit, which is actively looking for stockists for the brand.

Chicken CycleKit is a leading distributor of premium brands for the high-end bicycle enthusiast. It said it is committed to offering market-leading products, competitive pricing, technical excellence and outstanding service to our customers, and for our suppliers, it offers mutually supportive and rewarding long-term relationships that add significant value to their operations.

Its portfolio of brands includes Campagnolo, Deda Elementi, DMT Shoes, Miche, Prologo and Wera Tools. The distributor will be at COREbike this weekend, to find out more about what it is taking here.

For more information about Limar Helmets and you can become a stockist, please contact Dale Moore in the sales team on 01525 381347 or email him at dale.moore@chickencyclekit.co.uk.

