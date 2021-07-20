Share Facebook

Chicken CycleKit has been successful at the Tour de France, with Tadej Pogačar’s bike nearly fully equipped with products from its brands.

“Take one look at Tadej Pogačar’s rival crushing performance at this year’s Tour de France, and you are looking at not only arguably the world’s most talented rider, but also a bike nearly fully equipped with products you can buy from Chicken CycleKit,” said a statement.

“From components to wheels, to nutrition and shoes…you can have products in-store that your customers will be looking for, and all from Chicken CycleKit.”

The distributor is actively looking for dealers to support these tour winning brands. “With unbeatable stockist packages, custom POS, in-store merchandising opportunities and dealer training, Chicken CycleKit is there to support your shop as the brands win big at the most prodigious race on the calendar.”

The Chicken CycleKit – Pogacar kit guide

Campagnolo groupset and wheels

‘A brand that needs no introduction and has been the racers choice for decades, is once again coming to the fore, powering Tadej Pogačar to a second TdF victory.’

Deda Alanera integrated handlebar

‘Ridden to victory by Tadej Pogačar on the 2020 tour and again this year, the Alanera is a smart, light and aero solution for your customer’s bike cockpit.’

DMT 3D Knitted shoes

‘Developed in collaboration with Tadej Pogačar and worn on this year’s edition of the TdF. This brand new 2022 model will be launching soon.’

Prologo Scratch M5

‘The Scratch M5 CPC NACK saddle used by Pogačar to win the 2020 and 2021 TdF is the hot topic of modern saddles, combining unmatched comfort, low weight, superior grip and support.’

Enervit Nutrition

‘To fuel success, Pogačar relies on Enervit Sport to keep those cranks turning. With over 70 years of experience and working with athletes like Moser, Messner, Lizzie Deignan and Pogačar to name a few, Enervit strives to produce the best nutrition for competitive cyclists.’

