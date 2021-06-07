CHPT3, Garmin collaborate on new cycling kit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CHPT3 and Garmin have collaborated on a new Garmin-branded cycling kit.

The two brands formed a relationship to design and market a specially branded cycling kit for Garmin customers. Two different kits will be available for sale globally on 20th July.

Ex-pro racer and founder of CHPT3 David Millar has been deeply involved in the design of the kits. He raced for Team Garmin in the final years of his career. “Garmin used to be my professional uniform almost every day for the last seven years of my career. I have so many memories of racing in a Garmin kit,” said Millar.

Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing, added: “We are thrilled to reconnect with David and work together with the CHPT3 team to create a fun and unique cycling kit that can be worn during any ride – from training to racing.

“We value the connection between Garmin and CHPT3 in that both companies are encouraging riders to pursue their passions and motivating them to Never Stop Cycling, no matter where they are or when they want to ride.

“Whether hopping on the trainer, commuting in the city or taking to the trails, we hope the CHPT3 | Garmin kit provides cyclists with a sense of pride and makes them feel like part of a team that spans the globe.”

Millar said: “The CHPT3 | Garmin kit is the official kit for those of us that love our Garmin. We designed the kit to represent both the heritage and the future of cycling.

“I always wanted to create a branded kit that I would have loved to wear as a professional racer, a kit that was elegant, premium quality, high performance yet without the feeling that you’re wearing a billboard.”

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: