CHPT3 launching new sustainable cycle wear range on World Bicycle Day

CHPT3 is to launch the Most Days collection of sustainable cycling performance apparel on World Bicycle Day, 3rd June.

The Most Days collection is designed by the ex-pro cyclist David Millar. “We have created a range of cycling apparel that is designed to be attractive in both style, quality, functionality as well as price,” he said.

The new range is CHPT3’s first own-made cycling apparel. Since 2015, CHPT3 has been selling premium cycling apparel made in collaboration with Italian brand Castelli. The Most Days collection is designed by Millar himself and developed and manufactured by CHPT3.

“We have had a chance to start from scratch and design the product I always wanted as a professional racer,” said Millar. “What would the perfect kit for an everyday athlete look like?

“Cycling is the most advanced sport in the world to design for: no recreational pursuit requires such diverse performance from its product. You can start in the cold and dark, early in the morning when you’re tired and slow.

“Three hours later, you could be on the limit sweating like you’re in a shower. When designing our performance cycling apparel, our first principle was that it must work most days for most people. We want to make cycling clothing that becomes your timeless go-to choice most days.”

Most Days aims to set a ‘new standard’ for making cycle wear with responsibility for the environment. CHPT3 aims to be sustainable and most of its products are made from recycled materials. “We are beginning a journey to make cycling a much more sustainable industry,” said Millar. “Using recycled materials is not enough, we also need to reduce the overall consumption of products.”

CHPT3 has also teamed up with clothing care brand Clothes Doctor. “Very often, sustainable choices mean you need to compromise on performance and elegance,” said Millar. “We have managed to turn around the question and ask ourselves: how can sustainability make cycling products perform better?

“We have focused on making one really good product per category rather than following the convention that you need a different product for each price segment. We designed the Most Days collection to stand the test of time without compromising performance or aesthetics: buy less and buy better. We want our products to be your go-to-choice, usable not just in the season you bought it, but in the years that follow.”

The Most Days collection will be available for both men and women and will go on sale on www.chpt3.com on8th June. The summer collection 2021 will be the first time CHPT3 sells products specifically designed for women.

“Many people have told us that we are taking a big risk,” said Millar. “There is no market for women’s cycling kits, we are told. We want to show that this is a mindset of the past. More and more women are coming into cycling, and we need to make them feel welcome.”

The collection consists of jerseys, shorts, baselayers, wind vest, socks, and accessories, and kits are available in five colours for both men and women.