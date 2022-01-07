Chris Aitken appointed UK and Ireland sales manager for deuter Bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Chris Aitken has been appointed the UK and Ireland sales manager for deuter Bike.

Mountain Boot Company (MBC) is the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for German backpack brand deuter. Having worked with the brand for almost 16 years, MBC is now expanding its team with Aitken’s appointment.

Aitken brings experience from roles at Ellis Brigham and Evans Cycles, and more recently, working for a charity for cycling in Scotland.

Dave Suddes, deuter brand and sales director, said: “Chris will be an incredible asset to the deuter team as we reestablish the brand back into the UK bike scene.

“deuter has a truly authentic heritage in this category and with it, a deeply rooted commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, something Chris is very passionate about. Chris brings a huge amount of experience and drive with him, and he will no doubt make his mark.”

Aitken added: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at deuter during an exciting time of development for a brand with a rich history. With a strong sense of purpose for the future, I’m excited to bring my passion for all things bike and to introduce the brand to new dealers across the UK.”

Mountain Boot Company is a company of mountaineering, climbing, outdoor, ski, cycle and sports enthusiasts which specialises in the distribution of the finest quality and performance products through the best specialist outdoor, ski and sports stores throughout the UK.

Founded in 1995, MBC’s portfolio of brands includes Scarpa, deuter, Grivel, Sea To Summit, Organic Climbing, Lorpen, Edelweiss, FrictionLabs, E9, Climbskin and 360 Degrees.

Read more: Stolen Goat donating 10% of online sales to Cycling Projects this January

In more appointment news, last month it was announced that Czech manufacturer of high-end carbon bike frames Festka has appointed former boss of Pinarello US Roberto Sadowsky as its new CEO.