Chris Atkins joins Muc-Off as trade marketing manager

Chris Atkins has joined the Muc-Off team in a newly appointed role of trade marketing manager.

Starting out in the cycling industry at just 15 where he carried out work experience at the local bike shop, Atkins brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Having spent 17 years at Specialized UK working across a variety of sales and brand development roles, he has developed a passion for retail and visual merchandising.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Muc-Off and am super stoked to join the team – especially at a time of exceptional growth and opportunity for the company,” said Atkins. “I look forward to working alongside our retailers and global distributors to help promote the Muc-Off brand and its market leading products.”

Atkins will be responsible for driving the execution of Muc-Off brand strategies with distribution and retail customers. This will include the development and roll-out of impactful POS, coordination of trade launches for new product releases and execute the brand’s presence at key trade show events within Europe and the US.

James Cramp, trade marketing and partnerships director at Muc-Off, added: “Muc-Off is in a period of huge growth globally and we quickly recognised that we needed a trade marketing manager to help support our global distributors and retailers drive key messaging through our B2B channels. We’re super excited to welcome Chris into this role and have huge confidence that he’ll be able to deliver and implement our B2B marketing objectives with high impact.”

