Chris Yates joins Extra UK

Extra UK has appointed Chris Yates as a brand specialist.

Yates joins as additional support for four brands from the Extra portfolio, fizik, Crank Brothers, Brooks and Pirelli.

On what attracted him to Extra UK, Yates said: “I’d heard a lot of great things about the company and from the outside, they appeared to be doing the right things in a rapidly evolving market. There’s a close-knit group of people on board and usually, when there are good people who have been with a company for a long time, it’s a good sign.

“The role itself was particularly interesting as first and foremost it’s working with some top tier brands in their categories. Fizik, Brooks, Crank Brothers and Pirelli will be familiar to pretty much every serious bike rider around the world. And secondly, the opportunity to specialise in these brands is really exciting, to develop deep product knowledge and be able to pass that on to dealers and support that all-important sell-through.”

Yates has been in account management in the bike industry for the last ten years and prior to that, was a regional development manager at British Cycling.

Simon Ford, sales director at Extra UK, said: “Chris has a great understanding of cycling and the cycling industry so is well placed to support our brands and customers. His focus brands are both well established and fast-developing so will provide an exciting, engaging role for him. It’s really great to have him on our team.”

On what he is most looking forward to in his new role, Yates added: “Getting really in-depth with the brands and products and then bringing that knowledge to the dealer base and being able to support them by giving them the tools to bring those products to life for customers. And what sets IBDs apart is their customer relationships and their product knowledge. Anything that I can do to support those factors has to be a good thing.”

Yates can be contacted on ChrisYates@extrauk.co.uk or 07436 177301.