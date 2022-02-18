Chrome Industries expands bike bag range in time for spring and summer 

Share Facebook

The popularity of bikepacking and adventure riding continues to grow, with brands across the industry offering solutions to riders.

Chrome Industries, the US-based cycling bag manufacturer, is expanding its range of Doubletrack kit ready for the spring-summer season.

The brand, founded in 1996 in Boulder, Colorado, and now based in Portland, Oregan, manufacturers messenger bags, backpacks, and bikepacking kit.

Its expanded Doubletrack range now includes frame bags in two sizes, and the new Doubletrack saddle roll.

The Doubletrack selection of on-bike kit was first released last year, and offers versatility of urban riding, bikepacking and off-road riding.

First up is the Doubletrack Frame Bag, designed with recycled polyester lining and built from a super tough, water resistant 1050D Bluesign approved Nylon and 500 Denier TPE tarp.

A reversible design allows for access to the zippered main compartment with either the left or right side up, with a quick access zip pocket on the back pocket and two mesh interior organisation pockets providing stacks of space for keys, wallets, energy bars and other essentials.

Featuring an easy install five-bar webbing strap with cam buckles, Chrome have engineered the bag to sit close to the seat tube making front water bottle access easy.

The bag can be attached to the frame but also comes with a sling-style crossbody strap.

Coming in two sizes, the frame bag is available in two litre (£50 RRP) or four litre (£60).

New to the range is the Doubletrack saddle roll, designed to fit all the essentials for a ride, from tyre levers to CO2 canisters.

The £35 RRP bag is compatible with all bike types and sizes, while the locking buckle keeps the roll closed.

Featuring a tri-fold design with a centred gusseted pocket to fit a tube and two slim pockets for the rest, a quick-grab reflective strap makes it easy to locate even the depths of a loaded pack, whilst a D-ring allows it to be clipped onto a carabiner or other attachment set up for easy access.

Constructed from water resistant 1050 Denier Bluesign approved Nylon with a 500 Denier hardwearing tap liner. Inside you’ll find three pockets to organise kit.

Finally Chrome have expanded the Doubletrack bar and feed backs with a choice of black or olive branch colourways- retailing at £60 for the bar bag and £45 for the feed bag.

The bar bag has been engineered with a strong, storable crossbody strap, ready to be deployed to allow this clever piece to be worn as either a sling on your back or around your waist. With five litres of storage and three internal mesh pockets, there’s plenty of room to keep all your gear organised and secure. Quick access mesh side pockets are perfect for stowing snacks, refreshments and small essentials, whilst a neat magnetic buckle fastener keeps your cargo safe but makes accessing essentials quick and easy during a pit stop.

The feed bag can be mounted on the stem, handlebars (with two loops allowing it to be attached left or right as suits) or even worn on a belt, with external hook and loop straps also allowing the pouch to be fitted to another pack on days when carrying larger cargo.

Chrome Industries products can currently be found at selected specialist retailers across the UK.