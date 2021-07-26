Citrus-Lime breaks £1 billion barrier

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Citrus-Lime is celebrating a ‘huge’ landmark in its history, with client revenue processed through its End-to-End Retail Solution breaking through the £1 billion mark.

More than half of this figure has been processed through the platform in the last 12 months alone, it said.

“This is an amazing achievement for us and our clients”, said Neil McQuillan, founder and CEO of Citrus-Lime. “It’s taken years of hard work and dedication from every member of the team to get here, I can’t tell you how proud I am. I can’t thank our fantastic customers and my committed team enough.”

The business now employs 50 people across offices in Ulverston in the Lake District and Manchester city centre. Its cloud-based technology is aimed specifically at retailers in the cycle, outdoor and equestrian sectors.

“We set out to create a product which would allow independent retailers to compete with the big online multiples and chains by meeting the needs of the end customer with Click & Collect and clear stock availability,” added McQuillan. “I’d like to think we’ve contributed to the success of the thriving network of independent retailers who choose our product.

“We’ve spent years fine-tuning the platform so that it provides independent retailers with all the tools they need to run their business smoothly and efficiently. The technology has been designed to keep independent businesses competitive against the retail giants so that choice and personal service remain in the marketplace.

“We’ve come a long way since a conversation to set up the company over a pint in the Farmers Arms. As a business, Citrus-Lime continues to go from strength to strength and our reach now extends beyond the UK. We have huge ambitions and the plans we’re making will secure the next stage of our development.

“Right now though, having over a billion pounds worth of business going through our system is a massive accomplishment and testament to the effort everyone at Citrus-Lime has put in.”

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: