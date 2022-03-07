Citrus-Lime cloud POS reaches 100,000 product listings

Share Facebook

Retail EPOS systems provider Citrus-Lime is celebrating a major milestone in the development of its cloud POS product – the company’s automatic product listing platform now has over 100,000 items in its database.

Patrick Adamson, head of the product activation team at Citrus-Lime, said: “The continuing sterling work from the team has resulted in a fantastic achievement that really benefits our clients by saving them huge amounts of time when setting up, and managing, their websites.

“The number of brands we have coming on board is growing at a phenomenal rate. We already work with all the main cycle brands and the list is growing all the time. Suppliers and brands are recognising that Cloud POS maintains the integrity of the data being provided to retailers, ensuring more consistent coverage of each product they supply.”

Designed specifically to combat the drain manually listing products has on a business, cloud POS automatically updates website pages with fully optimised product data. There is no work involved on the user’s part – cloud POS does this as soon as stock is booked in, leaving retailers free to concentrate on growing their business, said Citrus-Lime.

Data within each listing includes short and long descriptions, sizes, colours, technical specifications and images. The information collated by Adamson’s team is purposely configured so products can be found when Googled, providing cycle retailers with a multi-channel offer and giving customers the best possible online shopping experience.

Adamson concluded: “Because product data is online as soon as stock hits the shop floor, retailers have longer to sell at full margin, therefore, reducing the prospect of end of season discounting, which no one likes to do. This is a great additional benefit of cloud POS; every independent bike dealer should have it.”