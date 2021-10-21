City of London residents and workers encouraged to take up free cycle services

Share Facebook

The City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee is calling on residents and workers to take advantage of free cycle services as the Square Mile’s buzz returns.

Throughout the pandemic, many people across England took to two wheels as the benefits of fresh air and sustainable travel became even more evident during the months of lockdown. TfL recently revealed that cycling levels during the pandemic were boosted from 21% of Londoners in 2019/20 to 27% in 2020/21.

The City Corporation reacted to the modal shift and rolled out a transport recovery initiative in May last year. Later phases to the scheme included further measures to encourage walking and cycling in the City, including providing additional cycle parking for personal and dockless bikes.

Those who live, work or study in the City of London are eligible to receive free cycle training from expert instructors who will tailor the session to the rider’s ability – from first-time riders to regular cyclists looking to improve confidence.

Since August last year, a total of 218 adult cycle skills sessions have been undertaken by Pedal Me and Cycle Confident in the City of London. In addition, two Square Mile schools have benefitted from school cycle training sessions.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Alastair Moss, said: “It is encouraging to see the numbers of cyclists on City streets rising, particularly since the recent rebound of workers returning to the office.

“Safety on City streets remains our top priority and so we are reminding City residents, workers and businesses of the free cycle services available to them – including tailored cycle skills training courses for individuals and families who live or work in the Square Mile.

“Businesses are also able to improve workplace health and wellbeing by signing up to one of the bespoke cycling packages for City businesses. With the City buzz back and increasing levels of activity in the Square Mile and on City streets, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these free services.”

The City Corporation’s Transport Strategy and draft City Plan 2036 aim to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists by enabling cleaner and healthier ways to travel and increasing the amount of high-quality public space in the City. The Climate Action Strategy also identifies the ambition to dedicate more street space to walking and cycling.