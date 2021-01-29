CloseTheGap, UpShift Sports collaborate for export business development

Share Facebook

Mathijs Wagenaar and Phillip Lucas have announced their collaboration for export business development for the CloseTheGap brand through Lucas’ consulting entity UpShift Sports.

After seven years as editor of Fiets, Wagenaar founded CloseTheGap in 2015 with the HideMyBell. With five years of local manufacturing experience and product refinement under its belt, the brand now offers additional functional and minimalistic accessories.

Having worked in business development for ROTOR, Lucas has since led several high-growth regional businesses unit projects through his consulting firm, helping to grow brands like Eddy Merckx and Niner Bikes. By adding CloseTheGap to his portfolio of consulting clients like Gates Carbon Drive, Lucas continues his specialisation with innovative, differentiated brands.

“CloseTheGap shows that practicality doesn’t need to be avoided to keep your bike looking sharp,” said Lucas.

“I’m looking forward to offering cyclists worldwide a UD carbon out-front mount with a stealth bell that looks the part on Team Jumbo Visma’s bikes – plus many other accessories that will make riding safer and more comfortable.”

