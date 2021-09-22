Co Bikes and Co Cars awarded accreditation by CoMoUK

Share Facebook

Car club and bike share operators Co Cars and Co Bikes have been awarded joint accreditation by UK shared transport charity CoMoUK.

CoMoUK runs the national scheme which provides assurance to local authorities on an agreed set of standards expected by operators when providing services. South West England operators Co Cars and Co Bikes have received the first double accreditation across shared cars and bikes from CoMoUK, having fulfilled the robust application process.

Mark Hodgson, managing director of Co Cars and Co Bikes, said: “What an honour it is to receive the first-ever double accreditation from CoMoUK. We’re committed to upholding the high standards and reputation of shared mobility and continue our quest to change people’s travel habits for a more sustainable future.”

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, added: “We are delighted to announce the first double accreditation of a shared transport operator and congratulate Co Cars and Co Bikes on achieving this. Accreditation ensures a collectively agreed set of standards is upheld across the industry to maintain the reputation that these shared transport schemes have gained.

“The criteria have been carefully chosen to provide a robust framework, while not stifling innovation. Shared transport schemes such as car clubs and bike share are vital for a more sustainable future, enabling people to use transport without the need to own it, reducing the impact on the environment and transport infrastructure.”