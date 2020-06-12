Coefficient Cycling expands into UK road and gravel market

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Coefficient Cycling is expanding its product offering into the UK via a sales, marketing and fulfilment partnership with ADVNTR Media Group.

Products will be available online and in independent bike shops and professional bike fitters across the UK from 1st July.

“Since the 2019 launch of our gravel/all-road handlebar, the Wave AR, and the recent pro rider social media photos and endorsements of that and the upcoming Wave RR, we’ve received so much worldwide interest that finding international sales partners has become a priority to help satisfy the demand, particularly in the United Kingdom,” said Beverly Lucas, Coefficient Cycling’s VP of global business development.

“With our unique product line, it’s important for Coefficient to partner with global distributors that have a keen appreciation for intelligent design that focuses on biomechanics and rider efficiency to optimise cycling performance.

“ADVNTR is the perfect partner to reach the core of the British cycling community, where the love for gravel, road and endurance riding is just as rampant as it is here in the US.”

Mark Downie, head of brand development for ADVNTR Media Group, added: “We’ve been watching Coefficient Cycling for some time now and see the demand for superior technical products continually growing in the UK. Consumers and shops alike appreciate well thought out, effective products.

“We rode the Wave AR, immediately recognised its benefits, and knew we had to get involved with these guys. ADVNTR is thrilled to be Coefficient’s ‘eyes, ears and voice’ in the UK and we look forward to an amazing future together.”

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz here: