Coefficient promotes Lucas to president of company

Coefficient Cycling has promoted Beverly Lucas to president of the company, responsible for the overall management of the company and products.

“Lucas joined us as VP of global business development in January 2020 and has been a key part of our success,” said Don Sheff, founder and chairman of Coefficient.

“Her experience and knowledge of the cycling industry make her the ideal leader for Coefficient as we continue to grow our leadership position in cutting edge cycling components. We are thrilled to have her assume this new role.”

Lucas entered the US bicycle industry from the UK in 2000. Over her 21-year tenure, she has held senior management roles with Felt Bicycles, ENVE, and Knight Composites.

“Coefficient has a strong foundation, a great team and great products,” said Lucas. “Now it’s time to build it bigger and better. I’m excited for our collective future!”

Rick Sutton, who joined Coefficient in 2016, has announced his upcoming retirement from his position as COO. “Rick has been a mentor and friend since 2016, I will forever be grateful to him for taking Coefficient this far,” said Sheff. “We wish him the best in his retirement, He is extraordinary and will be missed.”

