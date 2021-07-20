Colnago presents V3Rs collection inspired by Tadej Pogačar’s TdF successes

Share Facebook

Colnago has presented the V3Rs Capsule Collection, inspired by the successes of Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France.

The three bikes “represent Colnago’s excellence in terms of technological innovation, performance and style”. The versions include one with yellow-black livery, one with white polka dot-black livery and one with a white-black livery.

Each bike will be delivered with an original Tour rankings jersey autographed by Pogačar, complete with UAE Team Emirates logos and other team sponsors. The jersey will follow the choice of the bicycle.

“One of the things I love most about doing well at the Tour is the special bikes Colnago produces for me, the attention to detail is astonishing,” said Pogačar. “I’ve ridden Colnago since I turned professional and when I look back on some of my biggest victories, it’s been with a Colnago bike under me. I feel very happy to be part of Colnago’s amazing history. I’m glad that other riders can now share this experience with these three special edition bikes celebrating the special three jerseys.”

Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO, said: “What better occasion than the celebration of a triumph like that of Tadej and UAE Team Emirates at the Tour de France for the launch of an exclusive and unique collection of beautiful bicycles. The gem of the autographed jersey makes the experience of buying these Colnago special edition bikes even more special.”

The frame is Colnago V3Rs, ultralight and aerodynamic, weighing 790g in size 50s in raw disc version (with the metal parts placed and glued).

V3Rs TdF components:

– Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc 12-speed

– Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels with C-LUX finish

– Vittoria Corsa clincher tyres

– Deda Elementi ALANERA DCR (with Deda internal cable routing) handlebar

– Prologo Scratch M5 Nack saddle

– Colnago carbon bottle cage

