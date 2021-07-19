Colosio appointed commercial director of Pinarello

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Diego Colosio has been appointed commercial director of Pinarello.

Colosio will be responsible for the coordination and development of the sales team, front and back office, as well as group level demand planning. He will report directly to CEO Antonio Dus. Sergio Meneghin, sales area manager, and Elisa Grosso, customer service coordinator, will report to Colosio.

“Being selected for this important role, as a passionate cyclist, is the completion of a professional and personal path,” said Colosio. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with this team of professionals in the attainment of this enthusiastic business plan.

“For me, it’s an honour to become part of Cicli Pinarello.”

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: