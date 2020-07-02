Combined Authority secures funding for cycling and walking plans in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has been successful in securing its full allocation of £2.513 million from the first phase of the DfT’s Emergency Active Travel Fund, worth a total £12.5 million, to deliver the initial programme of proposals.

The Combined Authority is agreeing the final details of schemes with its partner authorities which will create more space for people to travel by bike and on foot, whilst easing the pressure on public transport and relieving congestion.

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “We are pleased that the Government has recognised our ambition to put cycling and walking at the centre of our response to the transport challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This emergency funding will support us to provide local solutions to local needs and make cycling and walking a viable option for short, everyday trips – particularly while social distancing remains in force.

“However, we want to go much further and will need further Government support and long term commitment to quality and ambition, to do so. By 2027, we are aiming to increase the number of trips people in our region make on bike by 300%. This will not only boost people’s health and save them money, it will also help us to achieve our aim of being a net-zero carbon economy.”

