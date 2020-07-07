Comet to exclusively distribute Met and Bluegrass in Spain and Portugal

Comet and Met have signed an exclusive contract to start distributing Met and Bluegrass helmets, protections and gloves in Spain and Portugal.

The full range will be available at Comet from 1st August.

“We are very happy to work with Met in Spain and Portugal,” said Jose Luis Pardo, managing director at Comet. “Met is a brand that always goes one step ahead regarding details and quality. For Comet it is a strong bet.”

Jo McAleer, business developer manager at Met, added: “Making the change to Comet will enable us to offer a more focused strategy for the Spanish and Portuguese markets that will be well supported with the high levels of customer service that Comet is known for.”

