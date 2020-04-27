Committee asks for views on COVID-19 impact on UK transport

Share Facebook

The Transport Committee is asking transport workers, stakeholders and members of the public to write to them about the transport issues they face during the COVID-19 outbreak.

MPs will explore the impact felt by the industry, its workers and passengers in a rolling programme of work to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on UK transport, sector by sector.

The committee is seeking a range of views to suggest areas where more support is needed. This will enable MPs to maintain scrutiny of the Department for Transport and key bodies as the crisis continues.

Chair of the Transport Committee Huw Merriman MP said: “Coronavirus has changed our lives and will continue to make itself felt for some time. Aviation, rail, local transport, national infrastructure projects, the travel industry – those who work in transport and those who use it – have all felt the impact of COVID-19.

“As the situation continues to develop, we’re keen to hear of developments and issues across the different transport sectors. You might work in transport, use local services or fear for services. Perhaps you’ve been forced to change travel plans or are concerned about regular journeys you make. We’re asking you to tell us what the issues are.

“We will begin with aviation and will move on to other sectors such as rail and local transport. Thank you in advance for your help. We will be using the insight from your submissions to help us frame our work in this area.”

On 6th May, MPs will consider the issues affecting consumers and industry in a detailed look at aviation, and among subsequent sessions, will look at rail, local transport and national infrastructure projects.

Submissions can be made via the website and should be no more than two pages.