Communicating COVID-secure measures in store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In the Home Secretary’s statement on 12th January, it was explained that a minority of people are putting the health of the nation at risk by not following the rules. In response, the Government is talking to local councils about the role that they should be playing in enforcing the COVID-19 regulations.

The Home Secretary’s message was simple: “If you do not play your part, the police will enforce the regulations and I will back them to do so, to protect the NHS and to save lives.”

Following on from this, the ACT has reviewed the materials that it provides for members to use in-store and put together some refocused assets for bike shops to display. The new assets are as follows:

– A poster detailing the need for customers to wear a face covering, maintain a safe distance and sanitise hands

– A cleaning checklist that describes the measures that colleagues should take when cleaning both during normal operation and when the store is aware of someone that has symptoms or returned a positive test

– A poster that outlines the three key messages, why they are important and additional measures that could be taken in-store to help stop the spread of the virus

It is also worth reiterating that colleagues in stores are not expected to challenge or refuse entry to customers who are not wearing a face covering. The regulations have not changed in that regard – retailers and colleagues have a duty to communicate the rules, but are not obliged to police them.

Where businesses have taken the decision to refuse entry to those not following the rules, that is their decision as a business and based on the resources that they have available.

All of these assets are now available for download via the ACT website.