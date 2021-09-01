CoMoUK appoints Rachael Murphy as new Scotland director

Share Facebook

CoMoUK has appointed Rachael Murphy as its new Scotland director.

Murphy has joined from the Community Transport Association. She moved to Scotland ten years ago to study French and Hispanic Studies at the University of Aberdeen and has worked in transport for three years, bringing amendments to the Transport Act, highlighting the role of community transport, and fostering key relationships with third sector, community and government bodies.

She is a trustee of Lothian Community Transport Services and a founding board member of the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community, and sits on the board for Aberdeen University’s Masters course: transport and intelligent mobility. Murphy will start her new role on 6th September.

“I’m so excited to be joining CoMoUK, working with colleagues and partners to make collaborative mobility an attractive and viable option for more people and communities across Scotland,” said Murphy.

“I grew up in a car-free family and I have a personal appreciation of multi-modal, affordable public and shared transport. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the CoMoUK team, especially in response to the pandemic and climate crisis.”

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Rachael to our team and together we look forward to promoting shared transport, collaborating with our partners, and helping the country meet its climate change targets. Scotland faces unprecedented challenges in the face of the climate crisis and the devastation caused by Covid.

“While advances in technology can make transport more efficient and less environmentally damaging, it will not be enough to bring about the kind of change we need. Shared transport can help tackle this as it enables people to use transport without the need to own it, shifting to resources such as car clubs, bike share and shared rides – which have a lower impact on the environment and transport infrastructure.

“These also encourage people to use public and active travel modes more and will reduce the demand for privately owned cars.”

