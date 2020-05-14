CONEBI calls for €5 billion EU e-bike access fund

Share Facebook

CONEBI and its advocacy partners are calling for investments in cycling infrastructure and a €5 billion EU e-bike access fund.

At the European level, CONEBI has signed a letter to the European Commission which was developed together with organisations representing public transport authorities and operators, business associations and Polis, the network of European cities and regions for innovative transport solutions.

It highlights the need to support urban mobility in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, but also to embrace the opportunities for sustainable urban mobility in front of us.

CONEBI has said it is glad to see that the European Commission publish ‘COVID-19: Guidelines on the progressive restoration of transport services’. It is written: “Urban mobility is already being re-thought in several member states, regions and cities, such as extending pavements and bicycle paths, adapting timetables and developing innovative technologies to manage passenger flows and avoid crowding.

“The Commission encourages and supports the development and implementation of new urban mobility solutions and measures to facilitate active, collective and shared mobility in a safe manner, and to ensure trust among citizens.”

The European Commission has also confirmed the messages shared recently with CONEBI and is committed to supporting the bicycle, e-bike, parts and accessories industries in the current situation, with a focus as well “on the new emerging global context”.

The head of the automotive and mobility industries, in the Commission’s letter to CONEBI, said: “We believe that the bicycle industry could take a big part in this thanks notably to the important innovations in the sector and to its positive carbon footprint.”