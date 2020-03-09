Congestion “cost UK economy £6.9 billion” in 2019

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Congestion cost the UK economy £6.9 billion in 2019, a report by transport data firm Inrix has found.

The findings also show that on average, UK drivers wasted 115 hours in congestion, costing an average of £894 individually.

London ranked as the most congested city in the country where the average commuter sat idle for 149 hours per year to congestion. Across the capital, the total damage to the economy exceeded £4.9 billion. Belfast (112 hours), Bristol (103 hours), Edinburgh (98 hours) and Manchester (92 hours) complete the top five.

Cardiff saw the biggest growth in congestion, increasing 5% to 87 hours per driver, whilst Nottingham’s congestion decreased by 17%, the biggest drop in the UK top ten. London and Edinburgh tied for UK’s slowest city, with the average speed of the last mile of a journey just 10mph.

“Congestion costs drivers, businesses and the UK economy billions of pounds each year,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at Inrix. “With the rising price of motoring, consumers are getting hit hardest. With the UK budget due soon, hopefully the chancellor will take the opportunity to address this issue with continued investments in transport networks.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “This Government is determined to improve journeys for all motorists, which is why we’re investing nearly £29 billion to reduce congestion on our roads up to 2025.

“Looking to the future, our £2.5 billion Transforming Cities Fund will help develop innovative public transport projects, while the tripling of our investment per head in cycling and walking since 2010 is encouraging people to try other ways of getting around – helping create less congested towns and cities.”