Consultation launched on cycle and walking route linking Chichester and Emsworth

Highways England is launching a six-week public engagement for people to have their say on new plans for a cycle and walking route to be created on the south coast.

The six-mile-long off-road route will link Chichester with Emsworth, along the A259. The route, which is currently part of the National Cycle Network route 2, will link into the Centurion Way (former railway conversion) and other local routes on the Manhood peninsula towards Chichester.

The improvement will also link several schools, and St. Richard’s hospital and will enable more people to leave their cars at home and cycle or walk safely to work or school, helping to improve air quality in the area.

The consultation will run from today, 22nd July, until 9th September and will provide full details of the route, planned work and timelines. A virtual exhibition will be available where people can learn more about the changes, study plans and drawings, and submit comments.

Highways England project manager Adriana Chirovici said: “We care about everyone who uses the road network and improved cycling opportunities have obvious benefits for health, safety and the wider environment.

“I urge anyone who cycles in the area or is interested in the scheme to visit our virtual exhibition to find out more about the proposals and feedback their thoughts to us. There are also various ways they can engage the team directly to ask questions or just find out more.”

The Chichester to Emsworth scheme is being developed by Highways England in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “Improving provision for pedestrians and cyclists is a priority for this council. We know this route is well used by cycle commuters and expect that usage to increase with local developments, so it’s vital to gauge opinion on these proposals. I want to encourage people to have their say through Highways England’s consultation.”

As well as the virtual exhibition, there will also be two online webinars held on Microsoft Teams where a presentation will be given followed by questions from attendees. Places will be limited to ensure everyone attending can ask any questions they may have. Places will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The online webinars will take place as follows:

Monday 16th August 6-7pm

Friday 3rd September 6-7pm

Anyone interested in attending can book a place by emailing A27DesignatedFunds@highwaysengland.co.uk or call 0300 123 5000. Printed questionnaires will be available at the following locations to collect throughout the consultation: Southbourne Library, Southbourne Parish Council, Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council, Bosham Parish Council, Fishbourne Parish Council, Chichester Library and Chichester District Council.

