Consultation opens on plans to boost walking and cycling access at Steeton and Silsden

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in partnership with Bradford Council, is seeking views to introduce a new crossing along the A629 that will provide better access for people travelling on foot or by bike between Steeton and Silsden and the surrounding area.

The Combined Authority and Bradford Council have been working with Arup to outline potential options for the next stage of development. Options to provide a safe and accessible route across the A629 could include a new signalised crossing, an underpass or a footbridge across the road.

The scheme is aimed at enabling people to move more safely between Steeton and Silsden and will provide better access to facilities such as the rail station and Airedale Hospital. Complementary measures could include a better underpass with more natural light and an improved foot and cycle crossing on the southern arm of the junction to connect to Steeton and Silsden Rail Station.

“We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Bradford Council to develop options that will help people in Steeton and Silsden, and the surrounding area, overcome significant barriers to making journeys by bike or on foot,” said councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee.

“We want to make it easier for people to access local facilities as well as open up opportunities to explore the local countryside. Enabling increasing numbers of us to travel by bike and on foot is more important than ever, not only as we look to address the health, transport and economic challenges created by COVID-19, but also in helping us achieve our aim of becoming a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, portfolio holder for regeneration, planning and transport, added: “We are very pleased to be working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to bring this valuable project forward. I know many people in Steeton and Silsden are keen for something to happen at this crossing and I was delighted when Bradford Council, working with the former MP, secured the feasibility funding from the Government.

“Important active travel infrastructure like this supports our broader efforts to improve local neighbourhoods, the environment and people’s health so I encourage anyone who has an interest in the area to take part in the consultation.”

The proposals will also help more people take advantage of the upgraded canal towpath between Silsden and Riddlesden, which was completed through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme in August 2018.

This feasibility work is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme, aimed at making cycling and walking the ‘natural choice’ for everyday journeys. The plans are available to view online on the Combined Authority’s Your Voice website from today, 27th November, and people are invited to comment before the consultation ends on 22nd December.

Plans to improve the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath from Silsden towards the West Yorkshire border are also currently being consulted on by the Combined Authority and Bradford Council and can be found here.

