Container of 127 Giant electric bikes stolen

A container of 127 Giant electric bikes has been stolen, the company has announced.

The incident happened today, 17th February, and is being investigated by the police. Giant said thieves cut through the container locks and offloaded the full load onto another vehicle.

Taken from the A12, the freight container was full of Giant e-bikes:

– Reign E+ 0 MX Pro in Phantom Green and Black – size large

– Reign E+ 2 MX Pro in Black Diamond and Black – size extra large

– FastRoad E+ EX Pro in Black – size large

– Talon E+ 29er Sport in Graphite – size large and extra-large

– Talon E+ Sport in Graphite – size large

Giant said retailers and consumers impacted by this case will be contacted.

Ian Beasant, managing director from Giant UK, said: “We ask for our retailers and the cycling community to be wary of these goods circulating in the market.”

Frame numbers for the stolen bikes will be provided for caution. Giant is asking for vigilance of these bikes coming into the market. Anyone with information please contact the Giant team on 0800 015 9110 or email sales@giant-bicycles.co.uk.

Last week, it was reported that Shimano components to produce 10,000 bikes had been stolen from Czech bicycle producer Bike Fun International (BFI). While transporting the components, unknown criminals put a truck driver to sleep by gas in a parking lot and stole the Shimano components.

The heist took place on the night of 21st January at a motorway rest area in Germany during a truck driver’s break. BFI said that although it can replace some components from stock or from the next production, the impact on future production is significant.