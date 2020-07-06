Continental combines special-purpose tyre segment into new business unit

Share Facebook

Continental is combining its global activities in the special-purpose tyre segment.

Effective 1st July, the business areas of Commercial Specialty Tyres, Two Wheel Tyres and Hoosier Racing Tyre are combined in a new “Specialty Tyres” business unit. As a result, from now on the entire Continental specialty tyre business will be developed, manufactured and distributed worldwide under the umbrella of the new unit.

Wolfgang Thomale, who has also been heading the Commercial Specialty Tyres business unit since 1st July, is responsible for the new business unit. The new unit also includes the two-wheel tyres area under the leadership of Thomas Falke and racing under the responsibility of Joerg Burfien.

In the new role, Thomale reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the tyres business area and member of the executive board of Continental AG.

“With the new business unit, we are following the path we embarked on to consistently align all activities in the tyres business area with the customer,” said Kötz.

“We are bundling niche segments with highly-specialised requirements on the part of customers in order to develop solutions and services even more quickly and flexibly and to gradually expand our product range in the interests of our customers.”

Thomale has been working at Continental for almost 30 years. He has held various positions in this time, most recently as head of PLT channel management retail and region central Europe.

