Continental is now headline sponsor of gravel challenge Orbit360

Continental is now the headline sponsor of Germany’s first gravel challenge Orbit360.

The challenge series has 16 routes, one for each state in Germany. The rides range in distance from 212km to 323km, and elevation gain between 730hm to 4,580hm.

Entrants can upload their completed ride, which must be finished by the series end on 6th September, to komoot and tag Orbit360 for a place in the official ranking and for the chance to be crowned 2020 ‘Master of Orbit.’ Cyclists began logging their completed courses at the series start on 4th July.

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing bicycle tyres, said: “We thought the idea behind the creation of Orbit360 was a genius concept. It enables riders to participate in an inspiring racing experience, accessible regardless of their location and ability, which is what we strive to do here through creating our tyres at Continental.

“It’s exciting for us, as a brand making premium products by hand in Germany, to be supporting the country’s first gravel challenge.”

