Continental launches Grand Prix 5000 Tour de France special edition

Continental is marking the second rest day of the original dates of the 2020 Tour de France by announcing the Grand Prix 5000 TdF LTD 2020 – the first special edition of its Grand Prix 5000 road tyre.

The launch is the first road tyre from Continental to be designed with a cream sidewall. As main partner of the Tour de France, the Special Edition tyre has the official race stamp on the sidewall.

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing, bicycle tyres, said: “Along with cycling fans across the world, at Continental, we’ve been looking forward to this year’s Tour de France since the close of 2019’s epic stages.

“And although racing is not taking place this summer for everyone to enjoy and get excited about, we didn’t want to hold off introducing our first Special Edition Grand Prix 5000 this summer when the Tour de France would have taken place. We are proud to present and launch the coloured sidewall for the Grand Prix 5000 – a stylish product for the stylish ride all cyclists deserve.”

Key features:

– Clincher tyre

– Cream sidewall and Special Edition Tour de France stamp

– BlackChili compound

– Vectran Breaker, a synthetically produced high-tech fibre that is tear-resistant but minimal in weight for stronger puncture protection

– Lazer Grip micro profile structure to provide outstanding cornering

– Active Comfort Technology embedded in the tire construction to absorb vibrations and smooth your ride

– 25 – 622

– 3/330 Tpi

– Weight: 255g

The Grand Prix 5000 Special Edition Tour de France 2020 is available to buy on 13th July for €69.90 RSP each at bikeshop.continental-reifen.de (Germany only) and in stores worldwide.

