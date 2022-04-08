Continental launches Gravity range of downhill, enduro and trail tyres

Share Facebook

Tyre manufacturing giant Continental has launched its newest line of products, the Gravity Range, targeting the downhill, enduro and trail mountain biking markets.

The German brand, which specialises in automotive and bike tyres, has spent three years developing a new range of off-road products, working with professional riders from across disciplines.

Continental is distributed in the UK by Zyrofisher, I-Ride, Bob Elliot, and Raleigh.

The five new unique tread patterns have been designed to suit dry hardpack, loose terrain, mud, and any conditions in between, with three casing and three compound options, across four sizes.

Named Xynotal, Argotal, Hydrotal, and Kryptotal Fr and Re, the Gravity Range tyres were released from 7th April, and pricing starts at €59.90.

Oliver Anhuth, head of marketing for two wheel tyres at Continental said: “We knew that we had to place the needs of the rider at the centre of the Gravity Range, and that those needs vary wildly depending on the conditions.

“Our focus was to enable our customers to select a tyre package specifically optimised for their type of riding without compromising on any aspect of performance. Compound and tread is important, but we knew that adding the right casing would give the best riding experience. By putting our leading R&D engineers together with elite teams, top racers, and prototype testers around the world to develop the range in every environment, we now have the most complete range of gravity tyres on the market. This means that everyone from amateur trail riders to the world’s top downhill racers can truly push their limits.”

Continental has also developed three different tubeless-ready casing options – trails, enduro and downhill – which each offer their own balances of rolling resistance, weight and durability.

The Trail Casing features three layers of carcass material under the tread, the Enduro Casing features the addition of an apex under the carcass for increased durability and protection against snakebite punctures. The Downhill Casing provides maximum durability for the most extreme riding, with six layers of carcass material, additional carcass reinforcement and a protective apex.

Three specialised rubber compounds are also available: Endurance Compound, Soft Compound and SuperSoft Compound. Endurance Compound is designed for maximum longevity for trail bike use, Soft Compound offers an ideal balance of grip and rolling resistance for descent orientated Enduro riders. Finally, SuperSoft Compound offers maximum grip at the highest speeds.

Full details of the Gravity Range:

Xynotal – for hardpack and dry conditions

Optimised for the most demanding dry and / or rocky trails, Xynotal’s tread pattern features angled in-line shoulder studs for predictable cornering. Combining a pronounced positive profile with a large number of contact areas, it maximises grip on both hard and slightly loose surfaces when moisture is not a factor. Pronounced ramps in the direction of rotation ensure low rolling resistance without compromising traction under load.

Argotal – for loose terrain

Supported in-line shoulder studs and a highly supportive structure result in Argotal offering maximum mechanical grip and cornering stability on loose dirt. The open tread pattern design and pronounced studs with steep ramps generate the best possible interaction with a loose surface whilst supporting self-cleaning, to inspire confidence at every stage of the trail.

Hydrotal – for wet and muddy conditions

Tapered and supported stud elements paired with an open tread pattern design supports maximum grip on wet and muddy terrain. With a self-cleaning capability critical to riding in the sloppiest conditions, in-line shoulder studs and an optimised support structure ensure grip when cornering aggressively in low grip situations.

Kryptotal Fr & Re – for mixed terrain