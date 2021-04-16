Continental partners with MTB game Bike Unchained 2 from Red Bull

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Continental has partnered with mobile game Bike Unchained 2 from Red Bull.

Bike Unchained 2 is a mountain bike competition where players can compete against real riders and climb their way up through the leagues and special events to win prizes.

Five different environments, from rock gardens to singletrack trails, allow Bike Unchained 2 players to show off their tricks and skills to the game community. Red Bull pro riders are also on hand to help mentor players.

Players will be able to customise their dream bike to take on each challenge with Continental’s range of MTB tyres, including Trail King, Race King and Der Kaiser Projekt, riding on trails that also feature branded Continental banners. Each rider can select Continental kit to wear too, such as the German brand’s own ‘Gripology’ design.

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing bicycle tyres, said: “We’ve been impressed with the level of detail and user interaction in Bike Unchained 2, so it was only a matter of time before we thought about getting our own Continental tyres featured in the game.

“It’s amazing to see this finally brought to life on screen and we’d love to inspire people to get out on their bikes the real world too.”

Bike Unchained 2 is available to download now for iOS and Android.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: