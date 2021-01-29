Continental restructures management of Specialty Tires business unit

Share Facebook

Continental has changed its management in the ‘Specialty Tires’ business unit as of 1st January.

Wolfgang Thomale, head of the entire Specialty Tires business unit, is now also responsible for the associated Two-Wheel Tires segment, which was previously under the management of Thomas Falke.

Falke is now responsible for the Commercial Specialty Tires segment, which Thomale had led since summer 2020.

“With the internal shift, the business unit continues to follow its chosen growth path in the associated areas of Two-Wheel Tires, Hoosier Racing Tires and, in particular, Commercial Specialty Tires,” said a statement. “In doing so, it will benefit from the wealth of experience of the two managers: Falke can look back on seven successful years as head of the Two-Wheel Tires division, during which he was able to consistently build up and expand the business with motorcycle and bicycle tyres.”

As an expert in growth in the specialty tyre segment, Falke is now able to expand the business with tyres for highly specialised industrial, port, construction and agricultural machinery. Thomale takes his place at the business segment Two-Wheel Tires; before moving to Specialty Tires, he gained experience in the passenger car and light truck tyre business. With his know-how in the B2C business, he will now consistently drive growth at Two-Wheel Tires, Continental said.

Under the umbrella of the ‘Specialty Tires’ business unit, Continental’s complete range of specialty tires has been developed, produced and marketed worldwide since 2020.

